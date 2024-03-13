“In the pharmaceutical industry in Italy there are around 70 thousand highly qualified direct employees. Women are the beating heart of research, 53%. They represent 45% of the total and 46% of managers and managers. Thanks to a model of modern and cutting-edge industrialists, the pharmaceutical industry has found concrete and effective tools to meet the specific needs of collaborators which concern different fields: healthcare, training, work-life balance, parenting, assistance, professional development, inclusion policies and diversity, equal opportunities”. Marcello Cattani, president of Farmindustria, said this in his speech at the conference ‘The birth rate: a couple’s issue’, promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for the Family, Birthrate and Equal Opportunities.

Cattani then recalled a series of best practices desired by Farmindustria, which “also guarantee a better work-life balance”. Some examples: over 90% of companies have been applying smart working, part-time, flexible entry/exit hours, paid leave for additional medical visits to the Ccnl for years, a note lists. 100% of the employees are covered by social security and supplementary healthcare; 73% benefit from education and assistance services; 43% can benefit from forms of assistance for elderly or non-self-sufficient family members; 47% of companies offer longer maternity leave and expectations than the law and the Ccnl; 58% offer daycare/reimbursement for education and home care; 55% offer screening, prevention, vaccination and check-up campaigns. And again: 55% of companies offer campaigns for psycho-physical well-being; 59% offer post-pregnancy psychological counseling services; 36% have already obtained certification for gender equality and approximately 65% ​​of companies will soon be certified. In many cases there are also other high-impact services, so-called save time, such as laundries, takeaways and shoe repair shops. Paid leave is also 36% higher than the industry average for women and 31% for men.

“Measures – highlights Cattani – which contribute to greater loyalty of human resources and therefore to lower turnover. Furthermore, pharmaceuticals is the first sector for the provision of continuous training, in addition to the mandatory one”.