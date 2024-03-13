They are at even greater risk of exploitation, underpayment and homelessness than other migrant workers: people who work in the Netherlands but are employed by a company in another European country. Migrant workers are already vulnerable, but this particular group needs additional protection.

That’s the view of the Migration Advisory Board, an important adviser to the Cabinet Office, in a report published on Wednesday. The council is proposing to ban migrants with foreign contracts in the Netherlands from visiting sectors where the most abuses occur: meat processing and agriculture. This can be achieved, for example, by obliging companies to hire employees.

The Advisory Council, on its own initiative, conducted a study of the situation of so-called posted guest workers. “Abuse in this group remains under the radar,” NRC Chair Monique Kremer told the NRC. On Wednesday, she presented recommendations to better protect this group of migrant workers.

Low paid job

The number of posted migrant workers in the Netherlands is growing. In 2022, employers reported that almost 90,000 migrant workers worked for them through secondment, both within and outside the EU. This is about 20 percent more than a year earlier. In practice we are talking about large numbers. About 40 percent of migrant workers sent are unregistered, according to research agency Panteia. According to the Advisory Council, these figures do not include designated professional drivers (2021: approximately 300,000) due to the nature of the job.

Most posted migrants work in construction and industry. Secondments by companies from other European Union countries are allowed for any work, but the Advisory Council suspects that migrant workers are mainly brought to the Netherlands for low-paid work. This is usually done through companies in Germany or Poland.

The council writes that posted migrant workers are particularly vulnerable as they have to deal with regulations in two countries. They are subject to Dutch labor law, but must travel to the country that sent them to claim their disability benefits. The rules are therefore so complex that migrant workers often cannot know exactly what they are entitled to. Moreover, they usually do not speak Dutch, and it is not clear where to turn if they have problems.

Fraud and extortion

According to the council, they are therefore more at risk of very poor working conditions, underpayment, excessively long working hours, fraud and extortion. Sometimes the employer confiscates travel documents and bank cards upon arrival. Or posted migrant workers must pay hiring fees to intermediaries, thereby starting to owe their work to the EU.

The Advisory Council concludes that rules designed to prevent abuse are not sufficiently enforced. Dutch supervision is fragmented and European Member States do not cooperate sufficiently in this area. Kremer: “Secondment structures are a smokescreen for malicious employers to hide behind to prevent employees from getting what they are entitled to.”

The greatest risks arise for migrant workers sent to the Netherlands from outside the EU. This applies to a quarter of posted guest workers. Most of them come from Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Turkey. They depend on their employer to obtain a residence permit. If they are fired, they lose their permit and are therefore in the Netherlands illegally. This does not apply to EU residents.

Cheap labor

The Netherlands, together with Germany, Belgium and Austria, is the largest employer of posted migrant workers in Europe, according to the European Labor Inspectorate. Cramer said it’s a sign of a growing low-wage economy in which companies compete with each other for the cheapest labor. Secondment structures help with this. Employers pay insurance premiums in the country sending the migrant worker; there they are usually much lower than in the Netherlands. “The fact that companies compete with each other in this way shows that the Netherlands does not have a healthy economy,” says Kremer.

According to Kremer, since employers can compete with each other for cheap labor, innovation is impossible. Companies have no incentive to invest in new technologies or better working conditions. There is a strong possibility that wages and working conditions in sectors where many migrant workers work through secondment structures will eventually become even worse.

Business travel from other EU countries therefore poses a risk not only for the migrant worker himself, says the Advisory Council, but also for Dutch society as a whole. For example, inconvenience may increase in neighborhoods, with migrant workers posted at greater risk of becoming homeless, according to the council.

The Netherlands does not need this group of migrant workers and their intermediaries to fill jobs, Kremer says. There are enough people in the Union who can do this low-paid work. “You can really question employers who bring people from Serbia or Bangladesh to the Netherlands via Lithuania when there are enough workers in the EU.”

In recommending a ban on postings to the EU from sectors where abuse is greatest, the advisory council is taking cues from Belgium and Germany. There, meat processing plants can only use staff they employ themselves.

When holding tenders for projects, the government should refuse employers who work with posted migrants, the Advisory Council believes. It should also take stricter action against malicious employers. For example, by increasing fines or drawing up a blacklist of fraudulent entrepreneurs.

The advisory board’s recommendations call for major labor market interventions. “We are really proposing far-reaching measures,” says Kremer, “because the negative consequences of labor market flexibility are becoming increasingly clear.”

The implementation of the recommendations will lead to a reduction in labor migration, says Kremer. “We must be careful that malicious employers do not choose another route to bring migrant workers to the Netherlands.”

