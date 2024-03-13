On Wednesday 13 March 2024, the European Parliament with 297 votes in favour, 190 against and 37 abstentions ratified the agreement reached with the European Commission and the Council during the Trilogue last December, on the new regulations for Euro 7 emissions, at to reduce emissions from road transport, including cars, vans, buses, trucks and trailers. As a new development, the Euro 7 proposal addresses non-depletion emissions (microplastics from tires and particles from brakes) and includes requirements on battery life.

What does the new agreement provide for Euro 7?

For cars and vans, negotiators agreed to maintain the current Euro 6 testing conditions and exhaust emission limits. At Parliament’s request, the number of exhaust particles will be measured at the level of PN10 (instead of PN23, thus including smaller particles).

Euro 7 maintains the conditions of Euro 6

For buses and trucks, the agreed text includes stricter limits for exhaust emissions measured in laboratories (e.g. NOx limit of 200 mg/kWh) and in real driving conditions (NOx limit of 260 mg/kWh), while maintaining the current Euro VI test conditions.

Euro 7 emissions for cars and vans

The agreement sets brake particle (PM10) emission limits for cars and vans (3 mg/km for fully electric vehicles; 7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and cell-based vehicles of fuel and 11 mg/km for large internal combustion engine vans).

It also introduces minimum performance requirements for battery life in electric and hybrid cars (80% from the start of life to five years or 100,000 km and 72% up to eight years or 160,000 km) and vans (75% from the start of life life to five years or 100,000 km and 67% up to eight years or 160,000 km).

Euro 7 Environmental Vehicle Passport

The text on Euro 7 provides for an Environmental Vehicle Passport, available for each vehicle and containing information on its environmental performance at the time of registration (such as pollutant emission limits, CO2 emissions, fuel and electricity consumption, electric range, duration of the battery).

The Vehicle Environmental Passport also concerns electric cars

Vehicle users will also have access to updated information on fuel consumption, battery status, polluting emissions and other relevant information generated by on-board systems and monitoring. Additionally, car manufacturers will need to design their vehicles to prevent manipulation of emission control systems through the digitalisation of car monitoring.

When Euro 7 comes into force

Before coming into force, the new Euro 7 legislation will have to obtain ratification from the European Council itself. The new rules will come into force after 30 months for cars and vans, and after 48 months for buses, trucks and trailers. However, for vehicles built by small-volume niche manufacturers, the provisions will apply from 1 July 2030 for cars and vans, and from 1 July 2031 for buses and trucks.

