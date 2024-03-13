We understand: driving several hundred kilometers and then stopping for half an hour can interfere with your travel plans. This is why many manufacturers are busy trying to increase the range of their electric vehicles, but a larger battery comes at a cost in terms of weight and cost. However, you can also simply reduce the loading time, and if you’re lucky, you’ll only need new software to do this.

Always the perfect load capacity

That’s exactly what they want to do at Volvo, and they’ve partnered with Breathe Battery Technologies to do it. This British startup has developed algorithms that can adapt a battery’s fast charging capacity in real time to circumstances. Unlike most modern electric vehicles, which gradually increase charging speed based on battery charge level, Breathe closely monitors the battery to continually seek optimal charging power. This should reduce loading times by 15 to 30 percent.

The software has a second benefit related to the life of your battery pack. Today, it’s still not recommended to charge your EV too often, but with a system that always adjusts charging power according to what your battery can handle at the moment, you’ll never have to worry about your battery’s lifespan again. Therefore, integrating such algorithms seems like a logical step in the world of electric vehicles, and Volvo wants to be the first to take this step. The Swedes promise to integrate Breathe software as soon as possible, but have not yet said which models we can expect this on.