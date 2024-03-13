The three main dams that make up the Cutzamala System are at 37% of their capacity, that is, 289 million cubic meters and with a deficit of 34% compared to historical data.

Due to the above, the general director of the Water Basin Organization of the Valley of Mexico, Citlalli Elizabeth Peraza Camacho, explained that the Villa Victoria dam stores 55 million cubic meters (mm³), that is, at 29% of its capacity, in El Forest, storage is 116 mm³ (57.7%) and in Valle de Bravo 117 mm³ (29%).

In addition, the general director mentioned that in relation to the storage of the three reservoirs, which is 289 mm³, the El Bosque dam has a better performance than the historical average and compared to last year, in Villa Victoria the trend is a little the decrease, but it is similar to previous weeks and in Valle de Bravo the storage is normal.

Regarding average monthly rainfall, there was no record of rain at the El Bosque dam, therefore, it is also zero in Valle de Bravo and Villa Victoria.

During the session of the Technical Committee for the Operation of Hydraulic Works, it was pointed out that for the average monthly rainfall in the Tuxpan dam basin there was a record of .01 millimeters and for the rains in the system’s dams the record is .1 millimeters.

Currently, Sacmex receives an average flow rate supplied from March 4 to 10 is 5,816 cubic meters per second (m3/s) and the CAEM 3,109 m³/s in total, 8,925 m³/s.

