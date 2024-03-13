The man who lived in an iron lung for 70 long years has passed away forever

The news broke the hearts of many users, who followed him on social media and admired his strength and courage. Paul Alexander, the man who lived in an iron lung for 70 years, has passed away forever.

He was 78 years old and lived in an iron lung for 70 years. He was in fact known to everyone as “The Man with the Iron Lung” or “Polio Paul”. In 1952 he was struck by polio in Texas and his life changed forever. The very serious disease that had infected him led to paralysis. Paul Alexander could only move his neck, head and mouth. The doctors therefore decided to keep him alive thanks to an iron lung and this is how he lived for 70 long years.

For years his photos have been around the world through social networks. People had taken his story to heart and he had become a source of inspiration for them. Just yesterday the heartbreaking news arrived on the GoFoundMe page:

Paul Alexander, the man with the iron lung, died yesterday. After surviving polio as a child, he lived in an iron lung for over 70 years. All these years, Paul went to college, became a lawyer and published author. His story has traveled far and wide, positively influencing people around the world. Paul was an incredible role model who will continue to be remembered. Paul, you will be missed but always remembered. Thanks for sharing your story with us.

The touching thanks from Paul Alexander’s brother

Shortly afterwards came the heartbreaking farewell of his brother Philips, who has always remained close to him over the years. The man wanted to thank all those numerous people who have always donated to fundraisers for Paul. Money that has always allowed him to live and take care of himself without stress. Exolds who will now give him a dignified funeral.

I can’t tell you how amazing it is to read all the comments and know that so many people have been inspired by Paul. I’m so grateful.

Read also: Mourning in the world of music, his wife’s heartbreaking announcement: “He died in his sleep”.