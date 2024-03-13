Every time you find a dollar cent coin in your pockets, pay attention, you may be looking at a piece that can multiply its original price. In the world of numismatics, there are coins that are of interest to collectors. In this case, there are certain 5-cent copies that can make you thousands of dollars in the United States.

The 5 cent coins that can be worth thousands of dollars

According to an article on the Go Banking Rates web portal, there are nine US$5 cent coins that are still in circulation in the United States. The value of the coin depends on how well it is cared for. Below is the list and the reference prices indicated by the American Bullion portal:

1926-S Bufallo nickel: US$4,2001916 Doble Die Buffalo nickel: US$3,800 1918/17-D Buffalo Nickel: US$3,500 1879 Shield nickel: US$2,4001937-D 3-Legged Buffalo nickel: US$2,0001880 Shield Nickel: US$2,000 1942-P Jefferson Nickel: US$800 1950-D Jefferson Nickel: US$600-800 1939 Doubled Monticello: US$500

The 1926 Buffalo Nickel 5-cent coin is one of the most sought-after in the series due to its age and details that do not exist in the current edition. Photo: PCGS

What is the history of the 5-cent coin in the United States?

According to American Bullion, a web portal specialized in numismatics, the 5-cent coin was created in 1866. At that time, they were known as ‘shield coins’ or Shield Nickel.

By 1883, pennies evolved into the Liberty Head, named for the representation of the head of the Statue of Liberty. The piece was minted from 1893 to 1913. It then changed to the Buffalo Nickel or Indian Head (1913-1938).

The last modification of the five-cent coins occurred the following year, with the so-called Jefferson Nickel, which is the one in circulation today.

Despite being one of the low value ones on the American Bullion list, the Doubled Monticello is also one of the most sought after by collectors. Photo: PCGS

How can I sell my collector coins?

Selling your collectible coins can be a complicated process, but here are some places where you can exchange them.

Internet platforms: Collectors can search for lost items on various Internet platforms, such as eBay, Amazon and Mercado Libre. However, it is important to keep in mind that these platforms usually apply commissions for products sold. Social media groups: There are social media sites, such as Marketplace groups on Facebook, where collectible items are sold. Numismatic houses: In different places around the world there are this type of houses, where you can potentially sell a collectible coin or bill if it captures the buyer’s interest. Numismatic events: These types of events offer opportunities to exchange or sell pieces for collectors.