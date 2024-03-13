Trieste, 13 March 2024 – The international Italtuffi competition continues. The Azzurri will take part in the Paris Cup 2024. The matches will take place from 15 to 17 March at the Bianchi Stadium in Trieste. This is a classic early spring event held in conjunction with the national team’s tricolor athletes.

After the Paris Cup 2024, the last stage of the World Cup will take place in Berlin (March 22-24).

FORMULA. Preliminaries, eighteen-person semi-finals and twelve-person finals in individual events: meter, 3 meter and platform; direct final instead of synchronized racing. Calendar and time follow

Day 1 – Friday, March 15th.

10.00 Preliminary competitions on a trampoline up to 1 meter long.

Preliminary competitions, trampoline 3 meters, women.

Preliminary stages of the Mas platform

15.00 Semi-final on trampoline max. 1 meter.

Women’s 3m springboard semi-final.

Semifinal platform mas.

17.00 Final on trampoline maximum 1 meter.

Women’s 3m springboard final.

Latest mass platform

Day 2 – Saturday March 16th.

10.00 Preliminary competition in trampolining among women 1 meter long.

Preliminary round trampoline max 3 meters

Preliminary competitions in women’s platform.

15.00 Women’s 1 meter trampoline semi-final.

Semi-final, trampolining 3 meters max.

Semi-final on the women’s platform

17.00 Women’s 1 meter trampoline final.

Final 3 meters maximum

Women’s platform, final.

Day 3 – Sunday March 17th.

10.00 3m mixed synchronized swimming final.

Mixed platform final

Synchronized final, max. 3 meters

Synchronized final, 3 meters, women.

Final Synchro Mas platform

Women’s synchronized platform final.

Photo by Giorgio Scala – DBM Deepbluemedia