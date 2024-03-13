French-Polish director Roman Polanski will stand trial in Los Angeles next year on suspicion of raping a teenager in the 1970s. The case will go to trial in August 2025, the victim’s lawyer Gloria Allred confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday, according to international media reports. She also previously represented victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Cosby.

Polanski, 90, allegedly got his then 16-year-old victim drunk and then drove her home. When the Frenchman tried to have sex, the girl allegedly refused. Polanski didn’t care, her lawyer said. Charges were brought against him last summer. Polanski himself has been hiding from the United States for many years; he lives in Paris and the chances of him appearing in court are slim.

Polanski, known for his films I Accuse, The Pianist and Rosemary’s Baby, has been at the center of all sorts of violent scandals for years. There is also another case brought against him in the United States for the rape of a thirteen-year-old girl in 1977. Twelve other women, including photographer Valentina Monnier, have accused him of sexual assault. The director himself denies all accusations.

