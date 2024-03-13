Denmark introduces compulsory military service for women

Not just the war economy. Europe is moving not too slowly toward a general mobilization in the face of a risk of conflict that no longer seems as distant as it might have seemed some time ago. Suffice it to recall the new threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin and the hostility with which the words of Pope Francis, who invited Ukraine to negotiations, were received. North-Central Eastern Europe, as always, is the first to act on the defense front, also because it is the region most exposed to turbulence and tension between the West and Moscow.

And so Denmark announced that it intends to conscript women into military service, becoming one of the few countries that requires women to serve in the armed forces. “Stronger conscription, including full gender equality, should contribute to defense objectives, national mobilization and the staffing of our armed forces,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at a press conference.

Speaking alongside Poulsen, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark would extend the service life of both men and women from four to 11 months as part of an overhaul of the country’s armed forces. By 2028, it is also investing in ground-based air defense systems and an infantry brigade of up to 6,000 soldiers.

Women in Denmark can already volunteer for military service. In 2023, they made up about a quarter of the group. But the move made Denmark the first country in Europe to introduce compulsory military service for women since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. According to official figures, the Danish army has between 7,000 and 9,000 professional soldiers, not counting conscripts undergoing basic training. Compulsory military service applies to men over 18 years of age. However, Politico reminds, since there are enough volunteers, not all young people are enrolled, but a kind of lottery is held.

Denmark is a founding member of NATO and a key supporter of Ukraine in its efforts to repel the Russian invasion. And Copenhagen is also one of the few countries supplying Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets, which are scheduled to be delivered this summer. Denmark spent about 1.4% of its gross domestic product on defense in 2023, but will increase defense spending by €5.4 billion over the next five years to meet the NATO target of 2%.

The move to military service for women, which has been in place for several years in neighboring Norway and Sweden, could soon be copied by other countries in Europe, which is having a rude awakening from the illusion that peacetime could last forever. .