Canino, March 13, 2024 – A 75-year-old man from Canino in the province of Viterbo did not answer phone calls from his son living in Rome for two days. It was the carabinieri of the small town of Tuscia who saved his life after his son called them, concerned about the disappearance of his father. Troopers approached the man’s home and, seeing that he did not answer the doorbell, broke down a window and entered the house, where they found a 75-year-old man buried under two large wall-mounted shoe racks that he had fallen into when they fell, crushing him. him to the ground. After freeing the elderly man, police administered first aid to him and then handed him over to 118 officers who took him to hospital.

