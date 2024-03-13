loading…

Palestine is not the only country experiencing the worst famine and humanitarian crisis. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – As Gaza grapples with severe famine, it turns out that many regions around the world are also experiencing malnutrition and food shortages amidst the ongoing conflict.

From Central America and Haiti to Africa and the Middle East, crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and violent conflicts and climate disasters around the world have pushed several countries into food crises.

According to the 2023 Global Hunger Index, nine countries have alarming levels of hunger: Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is experiencing one of the world’s largest hunger crises, an estimated 23.4 million people suffer from hunger fueled by decades of conflict and poverty, according to the UN’s World Food Program (WFP).

With 2.8 million children experiencing acute malnutrition, 27% of Congo’s population remains in the grip of food insecurity.

According to Anadolu, something similar is happening in Afghanistan which is facing food insecurity, with around 15.8 million Afghans unsure of their next meal since the Taliban took power in 2021.

Acute malnutrition has exceeded emergency levels in 25 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, with urgent nutritional assistance needed for nearly half of children under five and a quarter of pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

In another country, Yemen, 17 million people are experiencing food insecurity amid civil war despite massive humanitarian assistance from the WFP.

In Syria, which ranks in the top 10 for global hunger, more than half of the population suffers from hunger, and another 2.6 million are at risk of food insecurity, according to WFP estimates for 2024.