We’ve known for a long time that Factor loves special editions and collaborations. This week it’s the turn of a collaboration with 48-year-old skateboarder Chico Brenes from Nicaragua. This is the Ostro Gravel model and Factor has teamed up with Chico to create a cool design that is also being sold in a limited edition.

The Factor Ostro Gravel is the only gravel bike in the Factor line-up and the brand says it excels in both aerodynamics and comfort. The carbon frame has integrated routing, fits tires up to 45mm wide and features Black Inc. components as standard. The frame is suitable for electronic groupsets only and has additional mounts on the top of the top tube and the bottom of the down tube.

Fresh design with fun graphics

The design, created in collaboration with Chico Brenes, is refreshing with a white front and orange back. It reminds me a little of spring, which is just around the corner. But the graphics on the bike illustrate Chico’s love of surfing, skateboarding and cycling. These graphics can be seen throughout the frame, from the downtube and seat tube to the front and rear forks. The rims, seatpost and cockpit, as well as the saddle, handlebar tape and tires, are black and look sleek.

From frameset to Sram Red

Ostro Gravel is available in several versions. Primarily as a separate frameset with or without wheels, but also in 4 different versions with Sram Force or Sram Red. Prices range from $5,499 for a frame kit to $9,699 for a full gravel bike with Sram Red.

All four different versions come with a power meter, and the difference is whether you choose the XPLR group sets version or the “standard” version. You also have the option to upgrade to a CeramicSpeed ​​switch cage, which will cost an additional $395. The bottom bracket comes standard with CeramicSpeed ​​bearings. In addition to the gravel bike, a full line of products was developed in the same style, including Castelli cycling gear.

