“It’s good to keep your distance from each other.” Intense, wide-eyed actress Ilke Paddenburg stares out at the audience as philosopher Marie Denier in ITA’s latest production of The Laws. She’s serious: we, the audience, have to be careful with her, because before you know it, she’s won us over. That’s how things are with her. She needs us to be able to turn incidents from her life into a story, she tells us, just as others have used her to do so time and time again. Theater Laws, author: ITA. Based on the novel by Connie Palmen. Director: Elin Arbo. Date accessed: 10 March 2024, ITA, Amsterdam. There until March 24 and from August 22 to September 1. Information: ita.nl. Connie Palmen rose to fame overnight when her debut novel, De Wet, was published in 1991. It revolves around Marie, a philosophy student and aspiring writer, who thinks there are still things she needs to learn and experience before she is ready to become a writer. Consequently, in seven chapters she talks about seven different men; astrologer, epileptic, philosopher, priest, physicist, artist and psychiatrist. Through these encounters she is introduced to different ways of interpreting life and her place in it. Director Elin Arbeau recognized herself in her youth in the searching Marie and adapted “The Laws” into a play. It’s a pretty exciting choice. The laws are not just about these interpretations or about a young woman recognizing her own voice as an artist. It is also, and perhaps especially, about a girl who has so internalized misogyny and the undervaluing of women that she measures her self-worth by how much powerful men desire her. Palmence Marie is a classic femme fatale: a chameleon who effortlessly takes on the colors of the desires and fantasies of the person she sets her sights on. She is excellent in her ability to reflect the desires of others and, above all, not to spoil this mirror image with anything like her own personality. They don’t call her Miss Deniet for nothing. This is her cry for help to us. Because who is she really? Isn’t “being yourself” a prerequisite for being able to write? Read also: Elin Arbeau filmed “The Laws” for ITA: “Now Marie experiences erotic moments with women”

Seriously wounded

“The Laws” masquerades as a philosophical coming-of-age story, but between the lines it is a dark book about a seriously damaged, detached, self-destructive young woman who thinks she can use the men around her, but in reality allows herself to be used. from them. “The Laws” describes her crusade to become an independent writer and thinker, despite her tendency to bend to the wishes of others. Against patriarchal rocks.

Although Elin Arbeau remains very faithful to Palmen’s text in her adaptation, she seems slightly reluctant to send the character into Palmen’s ruthless arena. Her Marie Denis is carefree, more innocent, more guileless than the Marie from the book. So Arbo protects her. Her Marie is more surprised than cunning, more curious than determined. Marie’s venomous self-contempt is out of the question in Arbeau.

In Arbeau’s hands, most of the scenes in De Wet are energetic, witty, smooth, loud. This way she doesn’t let her performance become a mental affair, but she also pays a price for all that ease. The first five people Marie meets are so weird that it’s hard to imagine Marie wanting to give herself over to them. The ideas associated with the characters also die under the bold acting. Conversely, Paddenburg’s Marie is so blue that you also wonder why her co-stars are so eager to attach themselves to her.

It’s also literally not clear what we’re looking at. The set, a huge record player, references Arbo’s plays De Hours (2021) and De Jaar (2022), both of which also revolve around ambitious women fighting against the patriarchal system. But while in those productions the record player made time and characters visually intertwine, here it seems to have mostly practical uses.

Other visual options also appear to be interchangeable because they are for illustrative purposes only. A huge pipe from which sand flows out like a “work of art.” Stars that light up when an astrologer or physicist talks about constellations.

All-consuming passion

It is only when the artist, played by Elko Smits, appears on stage that Arbo seems to find something to grab onto, and the performance becomes more precise. The artist was the first to mention Marie by name. She can’t hold the first one. And the first one to notice her sideways attitude towards us is a directorial choice reminiscent of the time when a key character in the British series Fleabag was the first to realize that the main character was also directly addressing the viewer. He sees her. For more than half the play, we see Marie finally stop trying to please. Now consumed by a greedy, addictive and all-consuming passion, she can no longer tolerate being a character in other people’s stories. Writing can no longer be put off.

That we, the silent public, are helping her do this is a powerful discovery. Because, ultimately, this is what Arbeau’s interpretation of The Laws is all about: the need to be seen. Or vice versa: about our responsibility to look at others as openly and impartially as possible. A person needs the eyes and ears of another, perhaps this is the only “law” that the performance ultimately puts forward in order to “become a person.” Someone with his own life and eyes that see something for themselves, in their own way, and not in someone else’s.”

