Confindustria, Anie denies Gozzi: “Never said we will vote for him”

Another chapter in the Confindustria epic which is enriched with new details every day. An increasingly heated fight waiting to understand, on March 21st, who among the contenders will be admitted to the votes on April 4th. At the moment the positions are very clear: Edoardo Garrone has certified that he has over 20% of the votes; Emanuele Orsini, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it, can count on a wealth of 187 preferences (equal to 22% of the total), which would allow him to overcome the quorum barrier. The position of Antonio Gozzi is more uncertain, as he had to receive a sharp denial in the press from Anie, the National Association of Companies in the Electrical and Electronics sector.

“No support for Gozzi”: this is how Anie’s presidency denies the press rumors in a note. “Contrary to what was reported by some press outlets on March 12, the Anie Confindustria Federation denies having expressed support for Gozzi’s candidacy.” And many greetings to those who hoped to be able to obtain recognition for achieving 20% ​​of the votes. A goal that still remains distant. Many phone calls are being made to try to turn the signatures into real votes but, for the moment, the quorum has not yet been reached and time is running out.