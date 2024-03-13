And who, of course, immediately took advantage of the nasty riots at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum to earn their bad political position? Foaming at the mouth of an old political enemy whom he would soon again call a “witch”, as he had repeatedly done with Sigrid Kaag?

“This smacks of a political action by the far-left mayor of Amsterdam. Irresponsible,” Wilders wrote on X. He must have written this while he was in Hilversum negotiating the formation of a cabinet. “Just making fun of Halsema,” he must have thought. In January, he watched sadly as “his” Martin Bosma sat dejected next to Halsema at National Holocaust Remembrance Day in Amsterdam’s Wertheim Park. Bosma next to Halsema – it couldn’t be worse. Irresponsible for every right-wing member of the PVV.

In moments like these, Wilders shows his true colors. He tries to hide this from view during the ridiculous display of hypocrisy called cabinet formation. Everyone at this negotiating table knows that his so-called “cold box” concessions are useless and that he would just as easily renege on them if it made him feel better. Prime Minister Wilder? Everyone knows that this is impossible, but no one dares to say it openly, and especially not at this table. Wilders understands this, and therefore such an attack on Halsema is also a way to provoke his colleagues. “I stand here, appointed prime minister, and continue to make these kinds of statements.”

If the VVD is still seriously considering doing business with Wilders, they should pay close attention to Prime Minister Rutte’s response to Wilders’ tweet. “Dear Gert,” Rutte wrote on X, “we all wanted yesterday’s opening of the National Holocaust Museum to go smoothly. But one thing is for sure: when it comes to maintaining public order, our mayors do not play politics.”

In this message from Rutte to his party, I read a thinly veiled warning: “Don’t deal with this man, and certainly not with the Prime Minister.”

Rutte does not rule out that mistakes were made in ensuring public order around the museum. This also cannot be ruled out. Research will have to look into how angry demonstrators, sometimes using anti-Semitic language, were able to get so close to guests.

But any security breaches should not be linked to the political identity and intentions of this mayor without any evidence. The fact that Wilders is doing this, followed by De Telegraaf (“Will the mayor be ashamed now?”) is bad and once again proves that the radical right in the Netherlands is starting to lose its way. Healthy public opinion is becoming increasingly unhealthy.

The hatred that is being poured out towards Halsema on X these days no longer knows any bounds. “The Amsterdammers have started hunting Jews again. This was made possible thanks to Halsema.” “Just a bad person through and through. So are you, unscrupulous wartime mayor. “Quickly get out of here with that incompetent leftist bastard.”

Thank you, dear Gert.

