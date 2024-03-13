A widower in his nineties was terminally ill, and the doctor suggested he turn to a hospice. There was a place for him in The Hague. Hague? Did he have to go to The Hague? No matter how sick he was, he didn’t want this. He was born in Nootdorp, lived his life in Nootdorp and will die in Nootdorp. “And this is how it happened,” says the woman who tells me. “He was a real Nutdorper, that’s why he died in Nutdorp.” She herself is just over sixty, and she always finds it difficult when people ask her if she is a real Nootdorp, because then she has to admit that she was born in Voorburg. “There is a housing shortage,” she says. “My parents lived in Voorburg for three years and only then were they able to return.”

A medieval church, of which only the tower remains, surrounded by old houses. And all around it: vast new housing developments on the former lands of farmers and gardeners. In 1945, several hundred people lived here, in 1991 – five thousand, now – 19 thousand. Nootdorp is located in the center of what is administratively called Rotterdam, The Hague metropolitan region. Just add A4, A12 and A13 and you have an image.

Almost a third of Nootdorp residents voted for the PVV in the November 2023 elections, even more than in the surrounding Nootdorp places – Pijnaker, Zoetermeer, Rijswijk – where the PVV also became the largest. The woman, who, unfortunately, was born in Voorburg, voted for “what else is her name, Turkish?” It might as well have been Wilders. She can’t explain why, but in the few hours I spoke with her and her husband, I began to understand.

And no, they don’t worry about aliens. Many of the 19,000 people in Nootdorp are not even newbies. These are the children and grandchildren of the Nootdorpers who remained in Nootdorp. Besides, this woman and this man have nothing against newcomers, as long as they don’t make a mess, keep their hands down, and work hard like they always have. At age 12, they peeled onions and carried potatoes, later opening their own business until they were unable to do so due to broken knees and a broken back. What is it about? I think that in a world that is changing faster than he can keep up with, they cling to who they are: Nootdorpers. Will Yesilgez or Wilders help them? They think it’s a funny question. Are politicians helping them? That would be something.

Then this. On Saturday I asked passers-by in the Parade shopping center in Nootdorp what they thought about politics now that there is still no government. One of them, a woman in her early thirties, holding a bicycle and her son on the seat, started talking about Omtzigt: “Who is that running away? It means you were raised wrong.”

