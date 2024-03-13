Another Book Week starts on Saturday, and since this time the theme is “In Our Family,” my great-uncle Karel asked me to bring him some suitable novels. Looking through my bookshelves, I realized not only that family plays a leading role in many works, but also that it is usually the source of sadness and unhappiness. In the Bible, the brother had not yet been invented, and one man kills another again. In Greek mythology there are baths, axes and mothers, in Arthurian epic incest with a half-sister leads to a sociopath, and it doesn’t get any better in the centuries that follow, from Hamlet to Character to the work of George R.R. Martin De’s evening is uncomfortable.

“Here,” I muttered to Karel, throwing a well-filled bag into his living room. “Reading material, but it doesn’t make you happy. In almost all of these works, the family is more a private hell than a warm bath.”

“Amazing!” – he shouted. “If there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s stories that show marital bliss. In fact, I generally can’t stand happy families!”

“Why not?”

“Because they confront you with the shortcomings of your clan.”

“These happy families can’t help it.”

“If you were born into a family of idiots, well, that’s normal.”

– No, but they might also try to keep it to themselves. Just like with a couple in love who can’t keep their hands off each other on the street. You make other people uncomfortable when you show off your happiness like that.” He continued to sniff busily.

“Or wait,” he said, putting The Grapes of Wrath aside. “This is an incorrect comparison, with such a sticky pile you might still think, well, maybe I’ve yet to do this. Many things that cause jealousy often involve the (usually futile) hope that one day it will happen to you: great love, winning the lottery, a house that doesn’t leak, and so on. But youth cannot be relived. If you were born into a family of idiots, well, that’s normal. And that’s why all happy families need to dim.”

“Luckily, we still have stories,” I muttered.

“Yes, also so that we know that things can always get worse,” said Karel, “so that things won’t be so bad for us.”

He cheerfully continued to unpack, laying out one piece of bad luck after another in the calmly fading evening light.

Ellen Dekwitz writes an exchange column with Marcel van Roosmalen here.

