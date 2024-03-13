“The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, publicly shared his concern regarding the upcoming elections in Mexico, these being, in the president’s words, widespread influences of organized crime, which has infiltrated social and political spheres, endangering the integrity of the electoral process.” , read the statement, in which they also warned of persecution of autonomous bodies.

However, the fact did not go unnoticed by presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who asked for respect and sent a clear and formal message about what democracy means in Mexico and its future elected president.

“The president of Spain says publicly that he is very concerned about the elections in Mexico, that because they are not going to be free, democratic elections, that he is worried about the violence in the country,” he said during an electoral event in Yautepec, in the central state of Morelos.

“So what do we say from here? The Juarista principle: ‘Among people, as between nations, respect for the rights of others is peace.’ We are the ones who have historically fought for democracy (…) Mexico is a free and sovereign country,” added Sheinbaum, who leads the polls ahead of the June elections.

The current accusations are based, according to Sheinbaum, on the recent visit made by the president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) Alejandro Moreno, who was in Madrid for a meeting of the Socialist International.

The organization led by the current Spanish president would have been the cause of sharing its concern regarding the events of organized crime, highlighting its influence in the social and political sphere in the country.

“There is concern about the widespread influence of organized crime, which has infiltrated social and political spheres, endangering the integrity of the electoral process,” read the statement, which also warned of persecution of autonomous bodies.

For her part, the candidate of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) asserted that the elections will happen in a massive, peaceful way and that it will be a “celebration for democracy.”

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has assured on several occasions that Spain must stop seeing his country as a “land of conquest”, something that, although it has not meant a true rupture, it has implied a souring of relations. bilateral.

In January, the second vice president of the Spanish Government, Yolanda Díaz, made an official visit to Mexico in which she had several meetings with senior Mexican officials and also took the opportunity to meet with Sheinbaum.

“We are going to maintain and expand the relations we have between both countries,” she said when asked about the “pause” in diplomatic relations between Mexico and Spain expressed by the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in February 2022.

