March 13, 2024 – From March 19, 2024, a new clinic for the treatment of cardiovascular pathology in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease will open on the basis of the nephrology and dialysis clinic of the UOC Castelli Hospital. The service, the only one of its kind in the country in the field of nephrology, also aims to ensure that patients with impaired renal function have the opportunity to benefit from second and third level therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular pathologies such as hypercholesterolemia (these patients are intolerant to therapy first line) and heart failure, as well as optimization of chronic therapy, such as, for example, treatment with direct anticoagulants to prevent thromboembolic complications of atrial fibrillation.

“This outpatient activity aims,” explains Dr. Luca Di Lullo, director of the department of nephrology and dialysis of the local health authority of Roma 6, “to provide a tool for the therapeutic treatment of chronic pathologies of a cardiovascular nature in those patients with impaired functions kidney function may create barriers to prescribing by colleagues in other specialties. In fact, the aforementioned colleagues will now be able, if they wish, to request a special visit with a nephrologist, and we, the nephrologists, will be the ones who will interact with them to establish the most appropriate treatment regimens for a particularly vulnerable group of patients.”

Appointment requests must be made via RECUP for initial visits (mandatory for internal medicine, cardiology or nephrology colleagues) and with an internal route for examinations.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.