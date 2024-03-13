Despite the change in her approach to fans, Chiara Ferragni’s number of followers is decreasing. Now they are down to 29.2 million.

It’s truly time for change for the digital entrepreneur. Chiara Ferragni, in fact, is adopting a new social approach, responding directly to her followers on social media, following Belen Rodriguez’s method. In what sense?

This new strategy involves interacting with the comments under the posts, sharing details of his life and experiences, including his relationship with Fedez and his recent separation. We saw this just recently with a series of responses to his followers on his channels.

Recently, you can quickly check, Chiara Ferragni has also communicated through her stories in an increasingly engaging way and aimed at more intimate sharing. She also stated that she greatly appreciates this “more direct contact” with her followers and promised to respond to them more frequently in the future. However, some situations make her uncomfortable, as happened yesterday, when she was put in difficulty by some comments.

Answering questions from her fans on Instagram regarding her state of mind and her relationship with Fedez, Chiara Ferragni continues to show gratitude and affection towards her followers. Of course, this new approach still needs some practice. The influencer still has to get used to interacting with people who are not in the entertainment world.

His responses seem abrupt, like when he commented on a question regarding comment moderation with a firm tone. Other times she seems annoyed, as in the case of a lady who noticed her sad expression, receiving a short and dry response. We don’t know if it’s a lack of time or attention, but it’s definitely not an easy mission given the incredible amount of comments and interactions that her every step on Instagram triggers.

After the Balocco case, Chiara Ferragni’s credibility in the eyes of her followers has diminished, with many suspecting that this new openness is simply a marketing strategy. Furthermore, despite her change in her approach to fans, her number of followers is decreasing. If two weeks ago it reached 29.3 million, now it has dropped to 29.2 million. It certainly cannot be said that her profile cannot boast a large follower base.