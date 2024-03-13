Queen Elizabeth II continued to carry out her duties until a few days before her death. King Charles communicated something similar on video.

King Charles, a prostate cancer patient, appeared in a television message and his appearance caused a lot of discussion, as was predictable. The current custodian of the legacy of the English Crown has certainly not hidden his disappointment, the consequence of an illness he has been fighting for several weeks.

Having lost weight and visibly tired, King Charles appears in a video recently recorded in an elegant room of Windsor Castle and released on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Commonwealth Day. This year, this important anniversary is celebrated without the presence of the sovereign, who is evidently unable to give their contribution in these public celebrations.

Set for the second week of March, Commonwealth Day (as the name suggests) celebrates the formation of the intergovernmental organization that brings together what were once the English colonies and which, over time, have taken on a different role in independence from the Kingdom United.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, aware of the importance of the Commonwealth for the United Kingdom, were very keen on the annual meeting in Westminster. However, King Charles has had to remain at Sandringham, where he is recovering from cancer treatment. Although he participated in various official events in the previous days, he limited himself to sending a video message in which he promises to continue leading the nation “to the best of my ability”.

“I have been deeply touched by your kind wishes for my health over the past few weeks. I wish to continue to serve the Commonwealth to the best of my ability,” declares King Charles III sitting at a desk, very elegant in a blue suit. However, his message set off the first alarm bells. What exactly does the sovereign mean?

Some are doubting the stability of the throne in the coming months. Is he preparing to abdicate and pass the throne to William when he is no longer able to reign? Unlike his mother, who resisted until the end, King Charles could give way well before a painful and sudden death.

