Vienna Nieuwelink, 51, calls her family in Haiti every day. What about the rest? “The supermarkets are empty, the streets are chaotic, no one is safe,” says Nieuwelink, who moved to the Netherlands when she was 21. “I have a seven-month-old nephew in Port-au-Prince who hasn’t had much to drink for the last few days.”

Haiti has been in chaos and violence since the coup earlier this month. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced that he will remain abroad for now, meaning there is virtually no central authority. Meanwhile, humanitarian needs are growing. Just over a thousand people of Haitian migrant origin live in the Netherlands. How are they coping with the situation there?

“The bandits drove my friends out of their house,” says Nieuwelink. “Now they will have to survive on the streets.” Thirty years ago she married a Dutchman. She eventually ended up in Culemborg, Gelderland. “My cousins ​​and brother remain in Port-au-Prince, but want to go south, where it is safer. This is impossible, the gangs have blocked everything.”

Along with a group of fellow Haitians, Nieuwelink had been raising money for the country since before the coup. “It’s not easy to bring money to the population. Haiti is a corrupt country. But thanks to my local connections, I manage to avoid gangs.”

Isnada Uiterwijk also wants to do something for the country. But the chaos makes it difficult, the 36-year-old woman from Chaam in North Brabant says by phone. “Haiti suffered so much years ago. Because of the earthquake, but also because of politics.”

Uiterwijk was born in Haiti and entered an orphanage when she was one and a half years old. She was adopted and moved to the Netherlands when she was three years old. And although she has no direct family ties to Haiti, she feels a kinship with her home country. After the 2021 earthquake, she and a friend organized a relief campaign. “We still have the promotion open.” They received 1,300 euros and collected clothes through the GoFundMe platform. “We have more than one container full.” Due to the unstable situation in Haiti, clothing delivery is currently not possible. “Every time something new happens in Haiti. If it’s not an earthquake, then there are rebels.”

She believes the international community must take action. “Nobody wants to burn their hands in Haiti. Everywhere you come across closed doors, every time you are told that the country is corrupt and we cannot do anything there.”

Aunt stuck in Haiti

“Something needs to be done,” says Gigi Lakay (32). At thirteen, she moved from Jeremie in western Haiti to Rotterdam. In 2021, her uncle died during an earthquake in Western Haiti. She then traveled to the country to do volunteer work. Lakay believes the situation in Haiti is not getting enough attention. “Some people say, yeah, did you go there to help? It’s kind of a lost cause, right? The Netherlands is one of the richest countries in the world. So maybe we can do something.”

Her aunt, who also lives in the Netherlands, is currently stuck in Haiti. “She is visiting family in Jeremy. It’s relatively safe there, but she can’t go home for a while.” This keeps Lakai up at night. “I want to help my country because I can’t abandon my people, but at the same time I’m ashamed of everything that’s happening.”

