Cccp-Fedeli alla linea return to the live scene in Italy with the tour ‘In Fedeltà la linea c’è’ which will start from Bologna on May 21st. Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni, Annarella Giudici and Danilo Fatur, will take the stage at the main Italian festivals after a period marked by the successes of the exhibition ‘Felicitazioni! Cccp – Faithful to the line 1984-2024’ at the Cloisters of San Pietro in Reggio Emilia, the ‘Gran Punkettone Gala of words and images’ at the Romolo Valli Theater in Reggio Emilia, and the three sold out dates at the Astra Kulturhaus in Berlin with the ‘Cccp in Dddr’ concert and the release of the unreleased live album ‘Altro Che Nuovo Nuovo’ and 40 years after the first EP, ‘Ortodossia’.

Far from a nostalgic operation, always free from labels and boundaries, Cccp – Fedeli alla linea return by popular demand to speak to today’s world, in a series of live performances between the sacred and the profane where the slogan ‘Produce, consume , crack’ resonates as relevant as ever. Their success is shaped by the ability to make every action iconic, leaving an indelible mark on the imagination of multiple generations. The tour, conceived and curated by Luca Zannotti for Musiche Metropolitane, will start on May 21st from Bologna in Piazza Maggiore.

Below are the other dates: May 23rd in Milan, for a preview of the Mi Ami Festival; 13 June at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle Rroma, as part of Rock in Roma; 27 June in Collegno (To), as part of the Flowers Festival; 28 June at Barton Park in Perugia, as part of Moon in June; 4th July at Villa Bellini in Catania, as part of Summer Fest; 12 July at Villa Ca’ Cornaro in Romano d’Ezzelino (Vi), as part of the Ama Festival; 21 July in Servigliano (Fm), as part of NoSound Fest; 26 July at the Medici Park of Pratolino in Florence, as part of the Musart Festival; 3 August at the Ivan Graziani Amphitheater in Alghero, as part of the Abbabula Festival; 9 August in Melpignano (Le), as part of Sei Festival. Pre-sales will be available from 6pm on Thursday 14 March on the usual pre-sale circuits.