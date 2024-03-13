“I think we need to invest in the birth rate, but also in communication and information. Within the ministerial technical table on lifestyles and fertility we are thinking of offering free fertility screening to girls by age group, at 20, 25 and 30 years, for the dosage of the hormone that indicates reproductive capacity. For boys, the spermiogram, the seminal fluid examination, is already the responsibility of the National Health Service, but it is necessary to inform young people. While the examination for the dosage of ‘Amh”, to measure the concentration in the blood of this hormone synthesized in the organs involved in the reproductive processes, “costs around 60 euros”. Maria Rosaria Campitiello, head of the technical secretariat of the Ministry of Health, said this on the sidelines of the conference ‘The birth rate: a question of couples’, promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria.