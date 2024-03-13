Caltagirone flies with Vianini and Cementir: dividend up to 67%

The profits of the holding company of the entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone are growing. The company, operating in the cement, publishing, large works, real estate and finance sectors, recorded a 20.3% increase in net profit for the 2023 financial year, which totaled 261 million euros. The result attributable to the group marked an increase of 17.8%, reaching 131 million euros. This was reported by Il Giornale. Operating revenues remained stable at 1.99 billion, in line with the previous year. The gross operating margin was positive for 430.5 million euros, recording an increase of 23.2% thanks to the improvement in profitability in the cement and large works sectors. The board of directors, which approved the accounts, proposed to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.25 euros per share (+67%).

The payment of the dividend is scheduled for May 22nd (with ex-dividend date on the stock exchange on May 20th 2024) and the registration date is set for next May 21st. The net financial position, which as of 31 December 2022 was negative by 43.1 million euros, recorded an improvement of 280.9 million thanks to the cash flow generated by Cementir and Vianini Lavori. Regarding future forecasts, the Cementir Holding group aims to achieve superior results compared to 2023. In the publishing sector, Caltagirone Editore will continue to promote multimedia versions and improve online activities to increase advertising flows. The group will also continue to implement measures to contain costs. Finally, in the large works sector, Vianini Lavori will continue to participate in tenders and will divest non-strategic assets in the leasing sector.