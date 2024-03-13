Suara.com – Psychologist Lita Gading also responded to the polemic about Aden Wong and Tisya Erni’s affair which has been hotly discussed by the public recently.

Through her personal TikTok account, Lita Gading assessed that the polemic about Aden Wong and Tisya Erni’s affair was too protracted. In fact, he thought it was like a soap opera drama.

“Why has this case spread everywhere, like the soap opera Indosiar?” said Lita Gading.

On that occasion, Lita Gading also highlighted the odd speaking style of Amy’s eldest child in Dr Richard Lee’s YouTube content.

“He jumps up and down a lot, doesn’t speak calmly, and he tries to keep cornering his mother. This child is trying to divide us,” continued Lita Gading.

Lita Gading added that the statement made by Amy’s eldest child seemed structured in the interests of Aden Wong.

“This child has become his father’s tool because he tends to side with his father. As someone has stated. The impression is that there was intervention before the interview or this child is indeed manipulative,” said Lita Gading.

The uploaded video clip of Lita Gading’s opinion regarding the alleged affair case between Tisya Erni and Aden Wong went viral on TikTok social media with 106.7 thousand views.

“The child is badmouthing the mother?” wrote the TikTok account @litagading5, reported on Wednesday (13/3/2024).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“I hope that Lita Gading’s mother will intervene so that Amy’s mother can take her baby,” wrote one netizen.

“We hope that the doctor will continue to monitor Amy’s case until her children are back in her arms,” ​​said another netizen.

“Thank you doc ​​for representing, I hope Amy’s mother can get her child back soon,” said another netizen.