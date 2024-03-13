The organizers will, of course, immediately see who owns this Renault Mégane RS 250 Cup.

Unfortunately, those days are behind us, but back then you could still enjoy buying a hot hatchback. Different car manufacturers had their own sauce, but Renault was the absolute king of the RS models. Buy a good driving car at a reasonable price that also offers modification options. Then you are in the right place with the Renault Clio RS or Clio RS.

Megane RS 250 Cup on the Market Square

@martijngizmo, Autoblog camera oracle, can discuss this. OG Autoblog readers may remember that our Martin had a Megane RS. This was to make way for the M135i, which is still the proud owner of a tiger camera. The current owner is also tired of Renault, because Marktplaats sells the Megane RS 250 Cup!

Of course we will say that this is one of the most beautiful RS on Marktplaats. Because go figure it out. Essentially you have a Megane RS 250 Cup, but with a number of modifications it’s a real hot hatch. For example, AST chassis, Stage 1 tuning, redesigned intake, a different end muffler. The list goes on, but these are just some of the highlights.

You want to drive this car! This was also done. The most famous Renault Megane RS 250 Cup from Marktplaats has currently covered more than 200,000 kilometers. The next owner will have the noble task of bringing the thing up to three tons.

The asking price for this Autoblog pedigree is €14,250. Bidding is not possible, but you can always try in private messages. Naturally, we asked Martijn for a good answer because, after all, it is “his” RS.

This car belonged to an elderly woman

@martijngizmo

The Megane in question is forever captured on camera. This is the cup that Autoblog used to recommend buying a used car. This way, you will immediately recognize the points of interest and see the car in question in a moving image. I always say: I kill two birds with one stone.

Thanks to Derek for the tip!

