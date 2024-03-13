Wall street dividendi record

Businesses: record global dividends in 2023

Global corporate dividends reached a record $1.66 trillion in 2023, with banks as the main driver of shareholder payouts. According to a report from asset management firm Janus Henderson, dividend payments increased 5.6% in 2023 from the previous year and were 15% higher than in 2019, the year before the Covid pandemic would send the world economy into a tailspin.

The increase in profits paid to shareholders was large: 86% of companies kept dividends stable or increased, and 22 countries set records, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Mexico and Indonesia.

Growth in dividend payments was driven by the banking sector, which also hit a record, but its positive impact was almost entirely offset by cuts in the mining sector, which saw its profits hampered by falling commodity prices. raw material.

“Pessimism about the global economy has proven unfounded in 2023, and while the outlook is uncertain, dividends are well supported,” said Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson. The company said it expects 2024 to show similar underlying growth to 2023, when it increased 5.0%.