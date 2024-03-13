The Covid vaccine has reduced cases of heart attack and stroke. Roberto Burioni, professor of microbiology and virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, highlights this on social media, summarizing what emerged from a study published in ‘Heart’. “Fatal illnesses? Sudden deaths? Fatal heart attacks? According to Novax (and some journalists), all caused by the anti-Covid vaccine. But then come the numbers, and what numbers: the incidence of cardiovascular events is compared among a population of 10.2 million vaccinated and one of 10.4 million unvaccinated”, explains Burioni.

“Result? The vaccine is extremely effective in reducing the incidence of these diseases. Those vaccinated have a lower incidence, after Covid, of heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrests, thrombosis, cerebral hemorrhages, heart failure and even myocarditis and pericarditis “, he adds.

“Wouldn’t it be appropriate, dear journalists, to apologize for the dangerous lies with which you have polluted public opinion in the last 3 years on such an important topic?”, comments the virologist.