In a scenario in which violence and chaos have taken over the streets of Haiti, the proposal of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to intervene to restore order has caught the world’s attention. With a clear and direct message through his social networks, the Salvadoran president assured: “We can fix it,” and made reference to his successful management of crime in his country through the use of extreme security measures, including controversial megaprisons.

The statement by the re-elected president of El Salvador comes at a critical time for Haiti following the mass escape of prisoners and an unprecedented increase in acts of violence, raising questions about the viability and impact of implementing a Bukele plan in the Caribbean country.

To analyze how viable the application of Nayib Bukele’s measures would be to support the fight against chaos in Haiti and the role of the international community, La República interviewed the internationalist Alonso Cárdenas.

What is Bukele’s objective in supporting Haiti to combat violence?

The Salvadoran president, acclaimed for transforming El Salvador from one of the most dangerous countries in Latin America to one of the safest, suggests that the success of his strategy could be replicated in Haiti. However, he insists that any intervention requires a UN Security Council resolution, Haitian consent and full funding of the mission. Bukele faces the challenge of adapting his methodology to a Haitian context complicated by the figure of Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier and the recent resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. But, beyond that, what is the underlying interest of the president with his support?

“Bukele’s objective is very clear, to position himself at the regional level, even at the international level, as a leader who is capable of facing what seems impossible to solve; that is, in El Salvador the Governments, the years and the decades passed, and the problem of insecurity was not resolved until he arrived, ‘resolved’ and the same can be said of Haiti. The United Nations has intervened, the Blue Helmets have been sent, a lot of money has already been sent by international cooperation and the country is worse than ever,” responded internationalist Alonso Cárdenas.

Following the line, for Cárdenas, Bukele’s thought would be the following: “I am capable of doing what the Blue Helmets, all international cooperation and the great powers could not do.” It would be an “almost marketing” message with which he seeks to “position himself.”

Situations of violence in the streets of Haiti still persist. Photo: AFP.

Is a Bukele plan needed to combat chaos in Haiti?

El Salvador’s experience, with a drastic reduction in the homicide rate, has prompted Bukele to apply his own alternatives. However, for political scientist Cárdenas, he is more complex than he seems. “The situation in Haiti is much more serious, it is a failed state,” he highlighted in the interview.

“The approach of the Bukele plan would not be so useful in the medium and long term in Haiti. Maybe it could work by putting everyone in jail, as they did with all the young men in El Salvador. The problem is that Haiti does not even have prisons because this process of implosion was aggravated precisely by the massive flight of people deprived of their liberty without any control. Therefore, a total and absolute reengineering of the Haitian State would have to be carried out, which also does not have electricity or sanitation water service; or In other words, it is a failed state. There is a very big power vacuum and that was not seen, for example, in El Salvador,” Cárdenas explained.

Alleged cannibalism in Haiti?

Bukele has reacted firmly to reports of extreme violence in Haiti, including an alleged case of cannibalism that went viral online. Although the video turned out to be fake, the Salvadoran president used the incident to highlight the seriousness of the Haitian crisis and the need for a strong response.

Likewise, Bukele compares the situation to gang violence in El Salvador and emphasizes his belief in the ability to overcome even the most unimaginable challenges with firm strategies. “It is a need for the president to appear, to market himself,” Cárdenas said about Bukele and his dissemination of a false and alarmist clip.

“The questions about his management in El Salvador are increasing. There is talk of extrajudicial executions, that there is no respect for human rights, that due process is practically non-existent. More and more international institutions show the abuses and torture that “They occur in these megaprisons of President Bukele. So, he is also trying to divert a little attention from these complaints, which are increasingly better documented, and commits this type of mistake, such as alleged cannibalism,” he argued.

What was the role of the international community in the midst of the chaos in Haiti?

The resignation of Ariel Henry represents a turning point for Haiti and opened the door to a transitional government in an attempt to stabilize the country. This introduces uncertainty into a panorama already complicated by gang violence and the influence of criminals like Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier. What will happen now? What will be the support of the international community?

“The United Nations is the great absentee that sent a special mission in Haiti, where the Blue Helmets are also a mega investment of the entire complex of human rights organizations of international civil society in Haiti and the truth is not a single result was seen. “What happened to the interventions of the United Nations? What happened to all the money that international donors put into a fairly small country? Absolutely no results are seen, but quite the opposite: a country that is sinking further and further,” expressed Alonso Cárdenas.

What could be the alternatives to combat the chaos in Haiti?

The crisis in Haiti has generated a call for action from the international community, including the emergency meeting of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the evacuation of European Union staff. Now it’s time to think more about solutions. Alonso Cárdenas shares the possible alternatives to combat chaos and violence in the Haitian nation.

Haiti faces a wave of violence since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. The Photo: AFP.

“The situation, the truth is, is very complicated (…). The criminal gangs that control the country must be confronted, but there is also a critical issue of unsatisfied basic needs. The State has practically imploded. First, we must pacify, and for that you need a multinational and important force. Then, the capacities of the State would have to be rebuilt and also address the humanitarian emergency in the very short term of children, pregnant women, vulnerable populations, etc. But support is also expected from the international community, which is under a lot of stress: there are several open fronts, such as Ukraine, Gaza or also South Sudan and Yemen. In short, there are fewer and fewer resources to address this type of situation in other countries. countries,” concluded the internationalist Cárdenas.