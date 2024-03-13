But the Brabus S63 930 is the best of the best. And still extremely expensive.

It’s a combination that works very well: Brabus and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S-Class is Mercedes-Benz’s best car, and Brabus makes the best even better.

With an absolute focus on maximum performance, Brabus often becomes a little sportier without losing sight of comfort. And it’s also delicious: Brabus is the highest quality with excellent warranty conditions. They not only increase power, but also modify everything around them. You always get a 3-year warranty on a new Brabus. You won’t get that at tjoenert on the corner.

Some time ago we were able to show you the Brabus S-Class. The basis of that car was the S500. The S63 AMG is the basis of the car you see in these photos. You know, the E-Performance plug-in. The maximum power of the Brabus S63 930 is, as the name suggests, 930 hp.

Just a chip?

This is the power of the system. The system torque is 1510 Nm. These are extreme values. Brabus won’t say what they did about it. We think the reason for this is quite simple: not much has been done. In standard configuration, this combination already produces 830 hp. So you can probably get all that power and torque with an external ECU and a sports exhaust system.

The performance is certainly to die for. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.2 seconds. It’s really very fast for such a big and black limousine. However, the top speed of 290 km/h is very modest. Without the limiter, you can easily reach 300 km/h in the standard S63. Reason for modest top speed: probably weight.

And besides this?

Another thing is that at such speeds the battery drains quite quickly. So you lose an extra 190 hp. electric motor, when everything should be done by an internal combustion engine. This causes extra heat (which you don’t want), so it’s a good idea to use a limiter. In addition to the ECU, there is also a sports exhaust system with valves, so you can choose between being slightly reserved or completely asocial, depending on your state of mind or upbringing.

Of course, the Brabus S63 930 also has the necessary external changes. Brabus calls the changes “sporty yet elegant.” We call it “regular but thick.” There are various carbon parts (grille (with air ducts), splitter, skirts, spoiler and diffuser) that not only look cool, but also provide aerodynamic benefits. Wheels – Monoblock ZM, 9×22 (front) and 10.5×22 (rear). The tires are, of course, also very large: 265/35 ZR22 at the front and 305/30 ZR22 at the rear. You can bet that the Specialized Tire Center will hang a photo of you and your dog in the dining room.

Price…

According to them, Brabus will produce a maximum of 120 units. No harm to Brabus, but we hear messages like this all too often. Tuners producing limited editions from 50 to 250 pieces. This is the kind of circulation they usually do. In any case, you can also order many parts separately to assemble the Brabus S63 930 yourself.

We’re unhappy with the price, but this completely re-upholstered interior alone will cost about a thousand dollars. It was made and sewn by blind nuns from Tajikistan (we think)

So yes, it’s a very good car, but we are a little lacking in Brabus technology. Previously, large twelve-cylinder engines were installed on such cars. Then the starting price of 481,000 euros (VAT 19 percent (Germany, we have 21%), without BPM) is quite expensive. Because essentially this is a chipped S63 with different wheels, carbon bells and whistles and a new interior. For context, the S63 AMG now costs €231,170 and you can also get it in black.

This article Brabus S63 930 costs €481,000 (before BPM) first appeared on Ruetir.