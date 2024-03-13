Older people but fewer births, this is why there are more and more senior workers

In recent decades we have witnessed an unprecedented demographic transformation. With the improvement of living conditions and access to increasingly advanced medical care, life expectancy has steadily increased, but the birth rate has dropped dramatically. A common phenomenon throughout the world, but it is generating important consequences on all fronts, from political, social and economic, calling into question the paradigms on which modern societies are built.

As reported by Forbes, which relaunches a study by the Pew Research Center, one of the main challenges is represented by the fact that an ever-increasing number of people are aging, while the young population is decreasing. In many societies, economic and social support for older people depends to a large extent on the participation of young people in the labor market, thus helping to defray the costs associated with social security and health. However, with an older population and a declining workforce, this model becomes unsustainable.

In the United States, for example, Generation X (1965 – 1980) is approaching retirement age, while Baby Boomers (1946 – 1964) are already starting to retire en masse. Despite this, more and more older people are choosing to remain professionally active, with a significant increase in labor market participation in the over-65 age group. The trend is particularly evident in Japan, the country with the oldest population in the world, where 29.1% of the population is 65 years or older and one in ten individuals is over 80. Even in Europe, the aging workforce is a growing trend, with Italy seeing a significant increase in workers aged between 50 and 64.

However, the question arises as to how demographic aging affects the quality of work and business performance. Some business owners worry that older workers may be less adaptable and less able to handle new workloads and tasks. However, several research suggests that experience and skills acquired over time can compensate for any declines in cognitive speed, maintaining high work performance.

The perception of age-related mental decline may be partly a myth: studies conducted by the British Medical Association suggest that most people in their 60s compensate for any slight deterioration in cognitive abilities with experience and wisdom gained over time. In fact, in many professions, older adults show higher levels of job satisfaction than younger workers.

This trend has pushed many companies to develop targeted policies for the elderly, offering gradual and flexible retirement programs, with the aim of retaining and enhancing elderly talent. Additionally, some businesses are experimenting with automation and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and offset the shrinking young workforce.

However, despite these efforts, the fact remains that demographic aging represents a structural challenge for developed societies. One potential solution could be controlled immigration, which could provide a steady flow of young workers to support aging economies. However, political and social issues related to immigration remain complex and divisive, with a significant impact on government decisions.