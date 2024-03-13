Dear Marco, on the occasion of tests, therefore when the motorbike does not pass through our test centre, we can publish only the declared data, always specifying, in the case of weight, whether it is “dry” or “in running order” data. . BMW declares that 237 kg is the curb weight with a full tank of petrol, specifying the conformity of the measurement with Directive VO (EU) 168/2013 “with all operating fluids, standard equipment and the fuel tank filled at least to 90% of useful capacity”. As reported in the January issue in which we published the data collected, during the comparison with the Multistrada, the empty weight (bike with all liquids except petrol) recorded by us for the R 1300 GS is equal to 247.9 kg, to which 14.1 kg must be added for a full tank of petrol (19 litres), for a total in running order of 262 kg. The difference of 25 kg lies, entirely or largely, in the optional extras: according to the directive, in fact, the weight must be declared with only the standard equipment. The GS that we tested, fully optional, had a larger luggage rack, larger windscreen with electric adjustment, supports for suitcases, central stand, spoked wheels and additional spotlights, just to mention the “heaviest” ones.