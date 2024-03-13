“Farmindustria is an excellent example of the collaboration that we ask in particular from the world of work and the productive world, but not only, that is, from all the actors who can have a role in this area, on the issue of birth rate. The Italian demographic problem is enormous and cannot be resolved only with government interventions, which have done their part with good results”. Thus, Eugenia Roccella, Minister for the Family, for Births and for Equal Opportunities, on the sidelines of the meeting ‘Births: question of couples’, promoted today in Rome by Farmindustria with the patronage of the Ministry for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities.