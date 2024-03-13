In a historic turn for American politics, the presidential race features the two most polarizing contenders of the last five years: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. After securing their respective party nominations, these political giants are preparing for an electoral rematch, the first of its kind in 68 years. This showdown grabs the attention of American voters and promises to resonate globally, highlighting the depth of the ideological divide and partisan fervor in the United States.

The scene was set after a series of primary elections in which both candidates demonstrated their undisputed dominance. With this victory, Biden and Trump reaffirm their position within their parties and establish the foundations for a campaign that is anticipated to be intense and highly competitive. This moment defines the future direction of the United States, but also reiterates the central role that the country plays on the global stage, with policies and decisions that have repercussions beyond its borders.

The victory of Joe Biden and Donald Trump should be made official in the coming months. Photo: Millennium

How many delegates did Biden and Trump win with?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump secured their nominations after reaching the required number of delegates in a crucial milestone towards the presidential election. Biden surpassed the necessary number with the Georgia delegates just 10 minutes after the closing of the polling stations, while Trump had to wait until they closed in the state of Washington to declare his victory. This achievement underlines the firmness of their party support and the solidity of their campaigns, projecting them towards an electoral contest where each vote will be essential to determine the course of the nation.

Biden needed 1,968 and Trump 1,215 delegates, but both obtained 102 and 137 fewer delegates, respectively. Both Trump and Biden managed to surpass these goals during the primaries held on Tuesday in the states of Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii, thus securing a majority in their respective parties. Although exact results vary by state, and final delegate numbers may be adjusted slightly as counting is completed, achieving these thresholds was crucial for both candidates to become their parties’ presumptive nominees for the presidential election.

When was the last rematch of a presidential race?

The last time American voters saw an electoral rematch was in 1956, when Dwight D. Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson once again faced each other at the polls. That election, like the current one, highlighted the intense political climate and ideological division of the time. However, the rematch between Biden and Trump brings with it new challenges and dynamics, reflecting a political and social landscape that has evolved significantly since then.

The first electoral revenge in the United States was in 1958. Photo: CDN

When will the Republican and Democratic conventions be?

The party conventions, key events on the US political calendar, are scheduled for July and August respectively. The Republican convention will be held July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while the Democratic convention will take place August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois. These conventions will make the candidacies of Biden and Trump official, and will mark the formal start of the race to the White House, defining the key strategies and messages of each party.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Photo: C-SPAN

How many former presidents have returned to the White House?

In American history, only Grover Cleveland has achieved what Trump is trying to do now: return to the White House after leaving office. This attempted comeback puts Trump in a unique position, aspiring to replicate an achievement that only Cleveland has achieved. This aspect of the electoral race adds a fascinating chapter to the nation’s political history, reinforcing the exceptional nature of these presidential elections.