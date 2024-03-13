An inmate at an Antwerp prison was seriously injured and taken to hospital on Tuesday after being tortured by fellow inmates, Belgian prosecutors said. On Wednesday, several Belgian media reported that the 41-year-old man suffered serious burns and was at risk of death.

Five of the man’s cellmates were arrested. Prosecutors have announced an investigation into the incident and suspect the three inmates of “attempted murder, aggravated rape with torture, torture and degrading treatment.” The other two are charged with failure to intervene.

The torture continued for several days when the prisoner was found in his cell on Tuesday evening. “The injuries sustained by the victim indicate that they were not the result of a single incident. So it is quite possible that bullying and torture were used for several days,” Christoph Aerts, a spokesman for the Antwerp prosecutor’s office, told broadcaster VRT NWS.

It is still unclear how the torture could continue for so long without the intervention of any of the prison guards. But the issue is causing major unrest among prison guards’ unions, which blame the fact that the abuses were not caught sooner on prison overcrowding and a shortage of guards. Justice and Security Minister Paul Van Tigchelt of the liberal Open VLD party came under fire on Wednesday during a debate over the incident in the Belgian parliament’s justice committee. The largest party, the New Flemish Alliance and Vlaams Belang, are demanding the resignation of the minister.

