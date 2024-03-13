Belen Rodriguez also appeared among the names of the next edition of Dancing with the Stars: truth or simple indiscretion?

Belen Rodriguez could appear as a contestant in the next editions of one of the most beloved programs on the Italian small screen, Dancing with the Stars. Is this a simple indiscretion or the truth? Let’s find out together in the next lines!

Belen

Here are all the clues that could reveal the presence of the beautiful showgirl in the next edition of the Rai Uno dancing show.

Dancing with the Stars: casting for the next edition of the program is open

There are still several months left to attend what will be the next edition of the very famous Rai Uno talent show. Obviously we are referring to Dancing with the Stars, a historic program that has always been entrusted to Milly Carlucci.

Belen Rodriguez

Every year, actors and personalities from the entertainment world decide to participate in the program to improve their dancing skills. All this is possible thanks to the presence of a professional dancer who will follow each of them for the entire duration of the journey.

We still don’t know who the hypothetical competitors of the new edition will be, even if some names are starting to circulate in the most indiscreet corridors ever. Among these is the name of a beautiful woman who, thanks to her beauty and sensuality, could easily win the final victory.

Belen Rodriguez candidate for Dancing with the Stars

Screen by Giuseppe Candela

Belen Rodriguez was also mentioned among the most popular and requested names regarding the next edition of Dancing with the Stars. The beautiful Argentine showgirl has recently shaken up her private life, deciding to revolutionize all the certainties of the moment.

Revealing the presence of the woman was Giuseppe Candela, who would have dropped this media bomb on Dagospia. It also seems that negotiations between the woman and Rai are already underway, but it is really very difficult to make assumptions about what will happen.

Belen Rodriguez

It would seem that in addition to Belen’s name, BigMama’s was also mentioned but, once again, these are rumors which have not yet been confirmed. Surely if Belen were to take part in Milly Carlucci’s program the success would be assured and the ratings would also reach peaks never seen before. We can only wait for good news.