It’s official! Disney+ has released the first official images, teaser trailer and poster for the highly anticipated 6-episode original drama series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (previously titled Kaiser Karl), produced by Isabelle Degeorges for Gaumont and Jour Premier.

During the Canneseries Festival press conference in France, the debut with all episodes was announced for June 7, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the United States.

It is an adaptation of the bestseller “Kaiser Karl” by Raphaëlle Bacqué (published by the French publishing house Albin Michel). Becoming Karl Lagerfeld was born under the impetus of Christophe Riandee, deputy CEO of the production company led by Sidonie Dumas.

The series is able to transport viewers to the 70s, from Paris, passing through Munich and arriving in Rome. It will follow step by step the ambitious growth of Karl before Lagerfeld, revealing the hidden and passionate sides that accompanied this complex personality in his rise to become emperor of fashion.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 years old and still doesn’t wear his iconic haircut. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. When he meets and falls in love with the sensual Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and problematic young dandy, the most mysterious of stylists dares to challenge his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a championed haute couture genius by controversial businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Teaser Trailer

Cast

First of all, the performance of Daniel Brühl (All Quiet on the Western Front, Captain America: Civil War, Rush, Inglourious Basterds, Good Bye, Lenin!) in the role of the couturier must be highlighted once again.

There is no shortage of Théodore Pellerin (Continental Draft (South), Solo, Franklin, Beau is afraid) in that of Jacques de Bascher and Arnaud Valois (Male revelation at the Festival Lumière 2018; 120 beats per minute, After Oliver, La Fille du RER, Garçon chiffon, Seize printemps) as Yves Saint Laurent.

Alex Lutz (César for Best Actor in 2019; Molière in 2016 and 2020; Vortex, Guy, Une Comédie romantique, Baron Noir, Strangers by Night) plays Pierre Bergé. Agnès Jaoui (César for best supporting actress in 1998, 2001 and 2016; Honorary César Award in 2024; À l’Ombre des filles, En Thérapie, Comme un avion, The taste of others) will be in the role of Gaby Aghion, the founder of the Chloé fashion house which contributed significantly to her fame.

Jérôme Salle (Kompromat: The Rousell Affair, Totems, The Odyssey, Zulu, Anthony Zimmer) took over the helm of the series, directing episodes 1, 2 and 6. He shares the role of executive producer with the producer by Jour Premier Arnaud de Crémiers. Episodes 3, 4 and 5 are directed by Audrey Estrougo (Tout va bien, Suprêmes).

Isaure Pisani-Ferry (Muggers: The Series, Vampires, Kaboul Kitchen) is the creator of the series, together with Jennifer Have (Infidèle, Les Bracelets Rouges) and Raphaëlle Bacqué. Isaure Pisani-Ferry is also head writer on the series, having co-written all episodes with Dominique Baumard (The Young Imam, Robbers: The Series, Le Bureau), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg (Le Procès Goldman).

The series also takes on the task of enhancing the fashion and cultural personalities that Karl Lagerfeld frequented during those years: Jeanne Damas, stylist and actress in Sincerity and Rock’n Roll, plays the role of Paloma Picasso; singer-songwriter and model Claire Laffut plays Loulou de La Falaise. Actress Marlene Dietrich is played by Sunnyi Melles, who appeared in the 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, while Andy Warhol is played by Paul Spera (On the Line, A Just Cause, Marie-Antoinette).

Also enriching the cast is the name of Lisa Kreuzer (whose eclectic career includes films by Wim Wenders, Patrice Chéreau, Amos Gitaï and the Dark series) in the role of Karl’s mother, Elisabeth Lagerfeld.

The music for the series was created by Evgueni and Sacha Galperine (Oussekine, Thank God, The Undoing, Baron Noir, Médecin de Nuit, Anne’s Choice – L’Événement, Scenes from a Marriage).