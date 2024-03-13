The bad weather gives no respite in some regions of Italy which are dealing with other weather warnings, yellow and orange.

Certainly not a peaceful spring for some regions in the North and Central-North. The bad weather gives no respite in important sectors of Italy which will have to deal with other yellow and orange weather warnings. The rest of the Peninsula, compared to the two Regions involved in the weather warnings, are instead indicated by the Civil Protection with a green color, indicating clear weather or no meteorological danger.

Tomorrow, Thursday 14 March, some areas of Veneto and Emilia Romagna will be affected by an orange weather alert due to hydraulic and hydrogeological risk. The Civil Protection has issued a criticality bulletin which highlights the areas at risk.

We have moderate criticality due to hydraulic risk with orange weather alert in Veneto, in particular Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige. And, continuing, moderate criticality due to hydrogeological risk, with an orange weather alert in Emilia Romagna on the Ferrara coast. In the Ferrara plain, however, a yellow weather alert is expected due to hydrogeological risk.

The rest of the Italian peninsula, as anticipated, will not be affected by significant meteorological phenomena and the Civil Protection map will be green. Overall, the weather forecast for March 14 indicates a day of good weather with clear or slightly cloudy skies over much of the Peninsula. Possible morning mists or banks of fog over the Po Valley and greater afternoon cloud cover in the Northeast, Liguria, Tuscany and central Adriatic regions. The climate will remain mild.

It is recommended to pay attention to risk areas and follow the instructions of the local authorities. The proven weather warning system is bringing more and more awareness and prudence to the population, contrary to events that in the past have surprised and damaged, even seriously, many people in various Italian regions.

In addition to this weather alert, there are other weather events to report in Italy. For example, snow is expected in the Alps starting Thursday evening. In any case, it is always important to stay informed about weather conditions in order to adapt and take appropriate precautions, especially in mountain areas.