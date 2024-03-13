Aya Nakamura (28 years old) is the most popular French-speaking singer in the world. The singer, who mixes R&B, pop and hip-hop, has nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has sold millions of albums, and has hits like Djadja and Copine on radio, discos and festivals around the world. Nakamura’s music is also popular in the Netherlands, with Djadja becoming the first number one hit by a French-speaking singer since 1961 in 2018. The international success of Nakamura, who was born in Mali and raised in the Parisian suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois, is why French President Emmanuel Macron thought of her when choosing performers for this summer’s Olympic opening ceremony. in Paris. According to L’Express magazine, Macron secretly invited Nakamura to the Elysee Palace in late February, where they allegedly discussed what songs she could sing. Macron reportedly asked Nakamura what French music she liked. That’s why she replied, “I love Edith Piaf,” to which the president is said to have said, “Okay, on Judgment Day you should sing what you love.” Read also: Cool Aya Nakamura sings in French on the charts

For Macron and Nakamura, it was full circle: today’s most popular French singer would honor one of the most famous French singers of all time at a sporting event that would put France and its culture in the spotlight. But the radical right in France thinks differently.

Racist criticism

Immediately after the opening of L’Express, there was criticism, especially from the far right, as Nakamura did not represent French culture. Discussions erupted on social media using some of the most racist arguments imaginable. In Paris, a right-wing group demonstrated with a sign that read: “This is Paris, not a market.” [de Malinese hoofdstad] Bamako.” At a meeting of the radical right-wing party Reconquête, the audience burst into applause when Nakamura’s name was mentioned.

On Tuesday, prominent Reconquête figure Marion Maréchal (formerly a member of her aunt Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement Nationale) added fuel to the fire by declaring that Nakamura was unsuitable as an entertainer at the Games’ opening ceremony because she would not speak “French.” “…singing will not represent ‘French culture and elegance.’ As an example, she cited a number of sentences from the song Hypé, in which Nakamura uses some English words and sings about sex. Marechal dares to say this because he knows that many French people are behind her: France is a conservative country, and several polls show that most French people are not fans of Nakamura’s music – no matter how great it is. They would prefer to have a chanson singer like Jean-Jacques Goldman perform at the Games.

rapperDadju You are lynching the country’s largest artist with arguments from kindergarten

The barrage of (racist) criticism led to politicians and artists coming to Nakamura’s defense. Of what awkward TV interview in which Sports Minister Amelie Udea-Castera sings some of Jaja’s lines to Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who calls it “unacceptable” that Nakamura is being attacked “out of pure racism.” Rapper Daju writes on X that France is “lagging behind.” “You lynched the greatest artist in the country with arguments from kindergarten.”

Nakamura himself shows thick skin. “I think I helped you discover Edith Piaf,” she jokes. X.

Share Write to the editor