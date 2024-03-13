Rome, 13 March 2024 – After medals won at the World Indoor Championships, Italy returns to work on its next international commitments. The Azzurri do this in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. The goals are the European Championships in Rome, the World Championships in the Bahamas and the Olympic Games in Paris.

The planned rallies will take place from March 18 to 23 in Rome, with training taking place at the Paolo Rosi Stadium. 35 Italian athletes (18 women and 17 men) will take part in the tournament.

According to Fidal.it: “The blue groups 4×100 and 4×400 will work under the leadership of sector manager Filippo Di Mulo. Among those present are Tokyo Olympic 4×100 champions Lorenzo Patta, Fausto Desalu and Filippo Tortu, world silver medalist in the Budapest relay Roberto Rigali, world silver medalist in the 60 hurdles Lorenzo Simonelli, and European champion in the 60 indoors. Samuele Ceccarelli, world champion, 60 finalist Chituru Ali. On the women’s side, alongside World Indoor Championships 60m bronze medalist Zainab Dosso in Glasgow, are three other Italian record holders, bronze medalists at the European Championships in Munich and fourth at the World Championships in Budapest: Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese. The 4×400 group features Italian 400 hurdles record holder Ayomide Folorunso, among others. Next week’s meeting will be the first of a series of rallies in conjunction with the World Relay in Nassau, Bahamas, scheduled for May 4 and 5: the global relay event is crucial to qualifying for the Paris Olympics, the goal of the five blue quartets. The World Relays essentially offer 14 spots out of 16 available (the remaining two spots will be allocated based on the world lists). As for the European Championships in Rome, Italy has already qualified in five quartets as the host country.”

Commands –fidal.it

4×100 men – Chituru Ali (Fiamme Gialle), Samuele Ceccarelli (Fiamme Oro), Fausto Desalu (Fiamme Gialle), Matteo Melluzzo (Fiamme Gialle), Lorenzo Patta (Fiamme Gialle), Marco Ricci (Army), Roberto Rigali (Carabinieri), Lorenzo Simonelli (Army), Filippo Tortu (Fiamme Gialle)

4×100 women – Anna Bongiorni (Carabinieri), Arianna De Masi (Atl. Menegina), Zainab Dosso (Fiamme Azzurre), Carlotta Fedriga (Edera Atl. Forli), Gloria Hooper (Atl. Brescia, 1950), Dalia Kaddari (Fiamme Oro), Alice Pagliarini (Fiamme Gialle), Alessia Pavese (Air Force), Irene Siragusa (Army)

4×400 men, women, mixed – Ilaria Accame (Libertas Unicusano Livorno), Vladimir Aceti (Fiamme Gialle), Lorenzo Benati (Fiamme Azzurre), Lapo Bianciardi (Avis Barletta), Alessandra Bonora (Fiamme Gialle), Rebecca Borga (Fiamme Gialle), Ayomide Folorunso (Fiamme Oro), Mario Lambrugi (Atl. Riccardi Milano, 1946), Brian Lopez (Fiamme Azzurre), Alice Mangione (Army), Riccardo Meli (Fiamme Gialle), Alessandro Moscardi (Atl. Firenze Marathon), Anna Polinari ( Carabinieri), Laura Rami (Cus Bologna), Edoardo Scotti (Carabinieri), Giancarla Trevisan (Bracco Athletica), Virginia Troiani (Cus Pro Patria Milano)

Photo Grana/Fidal