The Salvadoran community is preparing to receive one of its most notable compatriots, astronaut Frank Rubio, who transcended borders and orbits to mark his name. According to the United States Embassy in El Salvador, this visit represents a return to his roots for Rubio; but also a unique opportunity for the Salvadoran people to be inspired by his impressive career at NASA. Expectation grows in the Central American country before the arrival of the astronaut, who knew how to combine his heritage and his passion for space exploration in an extraordinary way.

The announcement of this visit resonated throughout the Salvadoran country, which has closely followed Rubio’s achievements since his departure to the International Space Station in 2022. His mother, Myrna Argueta, expressed her joy to CNN and emphasized the strong bond that their son maintains his native land and the importance of this gesture of gratitude towards the people who supported him so much. Rubio, who was born in Los Angeles, but with a Salvadoran heart, proved to be a true example of dedication, improvement and commitment.

On February 22, the United States Army awarded Frank Rubio the Army Astronaut Award. Photo: AFP.

When will Frank Rubio’s visit to El Salvador be?

Although the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador did not specify the exact date of Rubio’s arrival, anticipation grows as the moment approaches. The visit was scheduled for the coming weeks and it is expected that, during his stay, Rubio will share with the Salvadoran youth. And, in this way, he imparts his knowledge about space and the experiments carried out on the International Space Station.

Myrna Argueta expressed her joy to CNN and emphasized the strong bond that her son maintains with his homeland. Photo: AFP.

Why did they commemorate Frank Rubio on February 22?

On February 22, the United States Army awarded Frank Rubio the Army Astronaut Award in a ceremony at the Pentagon. This recognition not only celebrates his years of service, but also the record he set by spending 371 days on the International Space Station. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth highlighted Rubio as a global inspiration for his orbital achievements and also for his continued contribution in sharing his experiences after returning to Earth.

What was Rubio’s mission in space?

During their mission—which was initially scheduled for six months, but was extended to 371 days due to a coolant leak—Rubio and his team conducted important research and experiments on the International Space Station. The stay broke the record for the longest stay by an American astronaut in microgravity and allowed Rubio to become the first American to spend an entire year in orbit. Throughout the mission, Rubio and his companions traveled 253.3 million kilometers. In this way, they completed 5,963 orbits around the Earth, which represents a milestone in space exploration.