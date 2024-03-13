Rome, 13 March 2024 – A training course on innovative waiting list management, organized by the Training and Communication Department of the Integrated Operations Unit (IOU), has started at the Castelli Hospital. The scientific supervisors are Dr. Stefano Villani and Dr. Pierluigi Camboa. The detailed event ends on Thursday, March 14th.

Health Director Dr. Vincenzo Carlo La Regina, who was present at the event, praised the high level of preparation: “ASL Roma 6,” said Dr. La Regina, “is placing great emphasis on the ASL Roma 6 telemedicine project as a tool to combat the waiting lists available to outpatient specialists. Additionally, implementation of the Rao (Hospital Activity and Care Registry) model for managing clinical priorities offers an effective solution to optimize access to healthcare and ensure timely treatment for patients with higher clinical needs. The continued development of such models will further improve the efficiency and equity of the Italian healthcare system. ASL Roma 6 takes important steps in this regard.”

In fact, to effectively address the problem of waiting lists and guarantee fair and timely access to specialized services, many Italian regions have implemented the Rao model.

It is a computerized system designed to monitor and manage waiting lists, prioritizing patients based on the severity of their clinical condition and treatment needs. The system uses objective clinical criteria to assess the urgency of requested services and prioritize access to medical services.

Speakers of the training event: Dr. Alfonsa Pannullo Dr. Alfredo Cuffari Dr. Antonio Magi Dr. Antonio Manieri Dr. Antonio Nigro Dr. Fernando Monteforte Dr. Gabriella Lavalle Dr. Giovanni Convenga Dr. Giuliano Mariotti d Dr. Pier Luigi Bartoletti Dr. Pierluigi Camboa Dr. Speranza Iossa Dr. Stefano Villani​

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.