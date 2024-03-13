Ostia, March 13, 2024 – Tomorrow, Thursday, March 14, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, organized for Italy by the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR), ASL Roma 3 participates with the initiative called “Open Doors in Nephrology”. Clinics accessible to citizens will be open at the Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Ostia from 9:00 to 17:00 and at the CPO (where access will be allowed from 9:00 to 14:00) and are located in the nephrology and dialysis department on the ground floor Grassi Hospital. and on the 4th floor of the Central Production Centre. Following the visit, a report with a medical opinion will be issued. User access is carried out without reservation and without requesting a request. Finally, information materials will be distributed inviting citizens who receive a positive screening test result to undergo follow-up nephrology examinations.

“Visits, screenings, clinical tests, blood pressure monitoring and, above all, free consultations and recommendations from our best experts, including doctors and nurses from Grassi and the CPO of Ostia: a concrete way to take part in an important event that is celebrated every year and I believe that this is more important than ever in light of the widespread prevalence of kidney disease. Our goal is to raise awareness of how important it is to care for and maintain the health of our kidneys. Kidney disease is the eighth leading cause of death and contributes to a significant decline in the quality and expectations of our lives. Therefore, I hope that many will join our initiative, because prevention is an effective weapon to protect our health,” explains Francesca Milito, CEO of ASL Roma 3.

“The progress made in recent years in the field of drugs and treatments has allowed us to fight diseases and at least slow their progression, without the need in many cases to resort to dialysis or kidney transplantation. However, these treatments are only effective if they are used in the early stages, when the signs of the disease are still at an early stage and often not obvious. Hence the importance of prevention, which on this day we want to emphasize with a series of initiatives here on our territory and throughout the country. Following medical advice and correct behavior are two more important tools at our disposal, explains Massimo Morosetti, President of the FIR-ETS – Italian Kidney Foundation, Director of the Nephrology and Dialysis Department of the UOC, Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Rome. – Tomorrow we will all be busy raising public awareness on this topic, and I am also particularly pleased by the attention that local and national politicians are paying to this topic, and the general desire to soon propose legislative solutions that will help us doctors in the work that we perform every day. to protect the health and lives of our communities.”

Almost one in ten Italians suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). In our country, more than 4 million people suffer from CKD; of these, approximately 100,000 reached a level of severity requiring life-saving treatment. In addition, 45,000 people undergo dialysis and 28,000 have had kidney transplants. As well as the significant personal and social consequences, replacement therapies – dialysis and transplantation – have a significant impact on our NHS resources.

