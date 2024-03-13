The European Commission has again reprimanded the Netherlands after the government again handed over control of the most important rail links in the Netherlands to Dutch railways in December.

The Netherlands is violating EU rules on free markets, European Commissioner Adina Valean (Transport) wrote on Wednesday. The government should have allowed more market forces in the railways. Valean continues the infringement proceedings announced in July 2023. This could lead to a decision by the European Court. The Netherlands risks fines that could run into millions.

According to the Romanian European Commissioner, the government has not sufficiently studied whether rail carriers other than NS want to launch more intercity and commuter trains in the coming years. Instead, the Netherlands granted NS a concession for the main railway network (HRN) for the period 2025 to 2033. The value of this contract is billions of euros. The core rail network includes the most important rail connections in the Netherlands, accounting for 95 percent of passenger kilometres.

Harsh criticism

According to European Commissioner Valyan, this private award is contrary to European agreements allowing greater competition in rail transport. “This is important in order to offer travelers more attractive and innovative services at lower prices,” the European Commissioner said in a press release on Wednesday.

In July 2023, Valean had already expressed strong criticism of the Dutch intention to grant NS a private concession for the main railway network. She criticized, among other things, the long duration of the transport contract and the large number of rail connections at HRN. She also called the long period between the December 2023 award date and the start of services (after January 1, 2025) “objectively not justified.”

Secretary of State Vivian Heinen (Water Infrastructure and Management, CDA) wanted to complete the award before Christmas 2023; New, stricter EU rules have come into force since the end of December, making it difficult for NS to give away the main rail network as a gift. According to Heinen, the Netherlands has the right to grant the HRN concession to NS.

The Secretary of State signed the final contract on December 21. It was later than planned; NS initially wanted a rush hour charge to be part of the agreement. Higher rush hour fares should reduce crowding during the morning rush hour, especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Under political pressure, Heinen and NS abandoned the rush hour charge.

NS’s rivals, including regional train operators Arriva and Qbuzz, have been vying for the main rail network for years. Now that the contract has been signed, the four parties have formally opposed its outright award. Heinen wrote this to the House of Representatives on March 1.

“Not in a gold frame”

According to an expert in the case, who does not want his name mentioned in the newspaper because he is involved in the legal proceedings, the objections come from the Federation of Mobile Companies of the Netherlands (the trade association of non-NS carriers), Arriva, a group of shared transport service providers (also called ” Mobility as a Service, MaaS) and trade organization AllRail together with bus carrier Flix. Parties may appeal the decision on objections to the Trade and Industry Appeal Board.

Although the competition awarded NS billions of dollars in concessions, this is not the case, according to Dutch railways. “The new concession is not gold-plated at all,” CFO Bert Groenewegen said at the end of March during the presentation of NS’s annual results.

There are so many uncertainties in the future (whether train passengers will return, how high energy prices will remain, what will happen to interest rates) that NS is making significantly less profit on the core rail network than might be expected, Groenewegen said. Therefore, NS had to accept a significant write-off of the mainline railway concession in accordance with International Accounting Rules (IFRS). Therefore, NS placed the contract on its balance sheet for a smaller amount. NS recorded a net amount of €381 million in the contract.

