Artificial intelligence, the EU first in class for regulation. Ai Act approved

The EU did it. Today, Wednesday 13 March, Europe approved the Ai Act, the legislation governing the development, use and commercialization of artificial intelligence. With 523 votes in favour, 46 against and 49 abstentions, the European Chamber approved a text that represents a historic achievement for the EU, placing it at the forefront on a global level.

“Democracy: 1 – Lobby: 0. I welcome the European Parliament’s overwhelming support for our AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive and binding regulatory act for trustworthy artificial intelligence”, wrote the European Market Commissioner on internal, Thierry Breton, commenting on the green light from MEPs in the plenary session to the agreement with the Council of the EU on the new Regulation governing the uses and developments of AI.

Among other things, the AI ​​Act also excludes the use of new technology for military, defense or national security purposes, for scientific research purposes and in all sectors not regulated by European law. The law does not even apply to AI systems released under free and open source licenses (unless they are prohibited or risky uses).

The new rules outlaw some AI applications that threaten citizens’ rights. These include biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics and the indiscriminate extrapolation of facial images from the internet or from CCTV recordings to create facial recognition databases.

Emotion recognition systems in the workplace and in schools, social credit systems, predictive policing practices (if based solely on profiling or assessing a person’s characteristics) and systems that manipulate human behavior will also be banned. or exploit people’s vulnerabilities.

In principle, law enforcement agencies will not be able to use biometric identification systems, except in some specific situations expressly provided for by law. “Real-time” identification can only be used if strict guarantees are respected, for example if the use is limited in time and space and subject to judicial or administrative authorization.

Permitted uses include, for example, searching for a missing person or preventing a terrorist attack. Using these systems after the fact is considered high risk. For this reason, in order to be able to appeal, the judicial authorization must be linked to a crime.

As La Stampa writes, following a risk-based approach, the AI ​​Act lists a series of practices banned in Europe. Among others, cognitive behavioral manipulation techniques, emotion recognition in the workplace or at school, social scoring and predictive policing are included.