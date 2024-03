Ardea, March 13, 2024 – The meeting of the municipal council in Ardea was once again missed due to lack of quorum: the fact occurred after an open letter addressed to citizens (read here), in which the majority councilors asked for the “liquidation of the council”. Thus, the crisis affecting the majority continues: a new session will be repeated tomorrow, but new events may occur in the next few days if the lack of quorum occurs again.