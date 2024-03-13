How many people would have stepped into the marble pits when most of the youth played for hours with bonkers and cat-like eyes? Most potholes have now disappeared from the street scene. Instead, more and more charging stations are appearing, but Antwerp believes there should not be too many of them. To avoid having chargers on every corner, mobile charging stations are used.

The Uze company is doing this. Some time ago, Usa was allowed to charge shared cars in Antwerp only using mobile charging stations to test whether the system worked. Drivers of shared vehicles could contact Uze if they wanted to charge their electric vehicle. The courier arrived at the agreed location on a kind of cargo bike with a large battery and put your electric car on the charger.

From April 1, all electric vehicle drivers in Antwerp can call a courier to charge their electric vehicle. Politician Koen Kennis explains to VRT why mobile charging stations are so important for Antwerp: “We would not like to see an increase in the number of charging stations in our city. That’s why we’re using this new way of charging.” Is this also something for Amsterdam?

How much does it cost to charge using a mobile charger?

Uze promises that in 40 minutes you will again have a range of 200 kilometers. For such a fee you pay “about 30 euros”, says Uze founder Dieter Schotte. “This makes us a little more expensive than motorway fast charging, but of course you don’t have to move around anymore because we come to the car with our charger,” says Schotte. The company is also working on creating mobile charging stations in Brussels.