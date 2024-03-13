loading…

Anti-Putin militias claim to have successfully infiltrated Ukrainian territory. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Pro-Ukrainian militias have claimed several attacks in Russia’s border regions as Russia insisted they thwarted the attacks, which came three days before they held presidential elections.

The Ukraine-based armed group, consisting of pro-Kyiv Russian volunteer fighters opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said they had entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The cross-border attack, which the Russian Defense Ministry said was foiled, came as Kyiv launched dozens of drones and rockets at Russia in its biggest attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian attack caused two oil factories in Russia to burn.

Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian Duma, who now serves as political chairman of the Russian Legion of Freedom, said on Telegram that the raid was carried out by his group in a “joint operation” with the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Volunteer Corps.

The Legion claimed it was still clashing with Russian troops until 13.15 local time. They published video from a drone that purported to show a blown-up vehicle and fighters in the streets of the village of Tyotkino, on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

However, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled the final attack at 8:25 a.m., saying its forces had repelled several attacks by “Ukrainian terrorist groups” that attempted to attack from three directions after an alleged “intensive attack”.

“All Ukrainian attacks were thwarted. “The enemy was hit by aircraft, rockets and artillery attacks,” said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported by Al Jazeera.

The TASS news agency reported that Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said there had also been gunfire on his territory, but a larger attack had been thwarted. After the attack, schools in the city of Kursk switched to online classes.

Another pro-Kyiv paramilitary group, the Russian Volunteer Corps, posted a night vision video on Tuesday purporting to show its troops engaged in a firefight.